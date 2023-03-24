A sunny and mild afternoon is on tap after a chilly start

Temperatures are on the chilly side to kick off our Friday morning with teens across the Chippewa Valley, and some even dropping into the single digits.
Good news is that we warm up very nicely today as high-pressure drifts to our east. We'll have sunny skies and a light breeze out of the east and southeast. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots south reaching 50.
Clouds increase tonight as an area of low-pressure tracks up from the central U.S. towards the southern Great Lakes. Lows drop into the 20s with an east to northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Overcast skies and breezy conditions will be the story on our Saturday as the low-pressure tracks through Michigan. A weak cold front will move through but won't do much to our weather. Highs climb back into the low to mid 40s.
Sunday is looking more promising with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 40s once again.
Heading into next week, the early parts of the week will remain dry with more clouds Monday and more sunshine Tuesday. Chances for precipitation return by the middle to end of next week, but as always, we'll watch this closely. Highs will be in the 40s Monday but will drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s Tuesday through Thursday.