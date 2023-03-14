A sunny but cool Pi Day ahead; watching next storm system by the end of the week

Happy Pi Day everyone! Whether you're celebrating the math version or the food version, the weather will be quiet but cool.
We're starting though this morning with temperatures ranging from as cold as -10 to as warm as 10-15 above. Sunny skies and a light south-southeast wind will push temperatures back to the mid 30s by the afternoon.
It'll be warmer tonight with lows in the 20s as the southerly breeze continues. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Winds become breezier heading into Wednesday with an increase in the cloud cover. Despite that, highs surge well into the 40s with a few places down towards Black River Falls and Winona making a run for 50 degrees.
Eyes remain on the next area of low pressure as we round out the workweek. A few showers are possible Wednesday night, but the bulk of precipitation will move in for Thursday. The precipitation will be mostly rain through midday Thursday then colder air will start to change the precipitation to a wintry mix and eventually snow Thursday evening and snow showers will continue through Friday. There is still plenty of inconsistency in the track and strength of the system, but it has trended further southeast in recent updates. Typically, when this is the case, we usually get pounded with snowfall, but it may not be the case this go around. We won't discuss snow totals at this point in time, but there will be some accumulation and travel impacts with this system. Be sure to stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for more details.
A few wrap-around snow showers are possible Saturday morning, but we should see things clear out heading into Saturday night and Sunday. It'll be cold on Saturday with highs in the 20s, but we do see temperatures bounce back by early next week.