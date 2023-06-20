A toasty last day of Spring but air quality could become a concern once again

The last day of spring is upon us, but we'll be dealing with toasty temperatures and lower humidity levels compared to the humid conditions we had on Monday.
While we do see the lower humidity levels as dew points fall back into the 50s, the sunshine, heat and low humidity will lead to air quality concerns thanks to the mixing of two types of pollutants mixing down from the air to the ground, in the air leading to ozone pollution. This will lead to the air quality to reach the orange category, so be aware of that. As of Tuesday morning, there are no Air Quality Alerts in place as of now, but that could change and we'll keep you updated.
Outside of that, skies will be sunny for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s and a light southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Skies will also be a little hazy as well due to the wildfires ongoing in Canada. We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with light winds and lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday remain basically a copy and paste forecast. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with a touch of humidity and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points for the most part won't be ridiculous, but it'll feel muggy at times, hanging out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
A few extra clouds move in for Friday, but we should stay dry with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible to our north and west late in the day Friday into Friday night, but chances are low.
As we head into Saturday and Sunday, chances for showers and thunderstorms start to increase as we watch an area of low pressure tracking towards the area. Early indications show this could be the most widespread chances of rain we've had in quite sometime.
The threat for severe weather is very low at this time, though the Storm Prediction Center does have a risk defined just to our southwest around Sioux Falls and Des Moines.
The exact details are still unknown at the present time so please stay with as details become clearer. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s Saturday with mid 70s to mid 80s Sunday.