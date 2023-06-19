A toasty week ahead of us after some much needed rain Sunday

We have picked up some much needed rainfall across the area over the last 24 hours, some receiving more than others. The airport in Eau Claire received 0.27" while we saw just under a half inch at the TV station. Radar indications showed the heaviest totals from near Arcadia down to Winona.
We are seeing some rain showers this morning across parts of the area, but that will move out of the area by about 8 AM. After that, we'll see decreasing cloud cover with skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. A stray shower or t-storm could pop-up in the afternoon, but it would be very isolated in nature if so. Winds will be south to southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s to near 90. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it'll feel muggy too.
Skies will be clear as we head into tonight with dew points falling back into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast and east-southeast with lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday through Friday is looking pretty much a copy and paste forecast as we'll stay dry and toasty. We'll have clear skies Tuesday and Wednesday with some scattered clouds Thursday and Friday. Highs each day in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dew points won't be overly high either, but at times it may feel muggy. If you'll be outdoors for long periods of time, you'll want to wear the sunscreen, drink lots of water, find an air-conditioned environment at times.
As we head into the weekend, chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the area as the next system approaches. At this point in the game, it's still too early to determine how much rain we could see of if the threat of severe weather exists, but this is something we'll be monitoring throughout the week. It'll be muggy through the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid 80s to low 90s and mid 70s to mid 80s Sunday.