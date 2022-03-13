A warm and snowy close to the weekend

Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2a.m. so don't forget to spring your clocks forward an hour! Even though we will lose an hour of sleep, we will have more daylight.
A few flakes around lunchtime on Sunday can't be ruled out but won't bring any accumulation. Another snow chance arrives late Sunday night and into Monday morning that will bring more snow to Western Wisconsin. A trace to 2" is possible for Eau Claire with this system and higher totals near 1-3" in Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s with a snow chance lasting into the evening. After Monday's snow chance you can expect Spring to make a full return with temps in the upper 40s for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky.
Wednesday will be even warmer with temps in the mid to upper 50s. We could even see 60° if we trend warmer. St. Patrick's Day will cool down, but still be warm in the mid 40s with seasonable air sticking around into next weekend.