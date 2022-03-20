A warm day with a few rain chances to start the work week

Spring started with a sunny Sunday for Western Wisconsin, but changes start Sunday night.
More clouds will flow into Western Wisconsin overnight on Sunday. With the increased cloud cover we will see warm lows near 42. It will also get a bit breezy with southeast winds at 5-15mph.
Our slight chance of rain arrives around 2a.m. Monday morning. These showers will develop right on top of the Chippewa Valley and will give us light to moderate rain for a few hours.
As this small wave tracks and develops further north we will have a brief break around the lunchtime hour until a few more light rain showers return. Highs on Monday will reach 60° which could make for the warmest day so far this year. The high temperature would depend on how much the rain will cool us off.
A bulk of the rain will fall in the Chippewa Valley and northwards on Monday. Monday's rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/4".
Rain will continue to develop through the first half of the week and becomes likely on Tuesday. Temps will cool down a bit Tuesday, but still be warm enough to produce rain instead of snow. Most rain this week will fall on Tuesday where we could see up to 1" total from Monday-Wednesday.
Rain is also likely on Wednesday and could even develop into snow that could make some slush for early Thursday morning. Things clear up a bit on Thursday before another slight chance of showers comes on Friday.