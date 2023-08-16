A warm, humid and windy Wednesday with a threat for strong to severe t-storms Wednesday Night

It was a spectacular Summer day across the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday as highs bounced back into the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine, light winds and reasonable dew points.
As we head into our Wednesday, we'll start the day with lots of sunshine but skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon along with an increase in the wind and the dew points as a warm front attached to our next storm system moves in. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with a south to southwest wind at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Dew points will climb into the 60s as well.
The cold front comes through tonight, which will spark a chance for showers and t-storms. The best timing for this to occur will be between 7 PM and 2 AM, likely moving through Eau Claire around 10 PM or so.
The Storm Prediction Center maintains a level two out of five risk northwest of a line from Rib Lake to Augusta to near Fountain City with a level one risk east of there. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts though a brief spinup tornado can't be ruled out. The one thing that could limit t-storm development is some drier air near and just above the surface. Either way, be weather aware later this evening and we'll keep you updated.
It'll be a cooler day Thursday with a gusty northwest wind and scattered cloud cover. This northwest wind will allow for a push of haze and some wildfire smoke from Canada to move through. Highs fall back into the 70s.
Friday remains quiet with winds shifting back to the south under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
We continue to watch a big ridge in the jet stream to build across the Central U.S. heading into the weekend and early next week. Confidence does remain high we'll see a stretch of hot and humid conditions from Saturday into early next week but we still see some model variances in how hot and humid it'll get. Either way you slice it, highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s, which will allow for the heat index to be well into the 90s and possibly approaching 100 in spots. Rain chances will be minimal to none but can't totally rule out an isolated shower or t-storm popping up with the humid conditions around.