A warm start to the week, but we could be talking near record territory Wednesday

The weather on our Sunday overall was pretty nice with highs mostly in the 60s. Eau Claire did reach 70 degrees, which is the first time this year and the first time since November 2, 2022. If you enjoyed the warm weather yesterday, you'll like what we have in store for the upcoming week.
For your Monday, you can expect a clear to partly cloudy sky after a mostly cloud to cloudy start to the day. Winds will be out of the west-southwest to southwest at 5-12 mph. Highs top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Tonight's forecast features a partly cloudy sky and a light west to south wind with lows in the 40s though some of the cooler spots could dip into the 30s.
We'll begin Tuesday with a mostly to partly cloudy sky but will become partly cloudy later in the day. Skies become clear Tuesday night as a wedge of higher pressure moves in. Winds begin to increase out of the south and southwest and should become breezy Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Highs top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s to near 60.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and a breezy south wind. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s to low to mid 80s, a good 20-30 degrees above average. We will likely be nearing record highs both days. The record high for Eau Claire Wednesday is 82 degrees set back in 1931, and the record for Thursday is 80 degrees set back in 1931.
It's not till Friday afternoon that we see the next chance of precipitation move into the area. We'll have periodic chances of rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two Friday night through Sunday night. And yes, there may be enough cold air available for some snow to mix in Saturday night through Sunday night. Highs Friday remain in the 60s and 70s, falling to the 50s to low 60s Saturday with 40s by Sunday.