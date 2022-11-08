A warm, windy, and rainy forecast for the next couple days

High temperatures this afternoon were fairly consistent not just across Western Wisconsin, but the across both Wisconsin and Minnesota, too. Highs were generally in the low to mid 50s near and south of highway 29 and in the mid to upper 40s to the north.
Temperatures are a bit warmer in Iowa as a warm front is moving through that state from southwest to northeast, though it's a bit deceptive with some rain-cooled air near that front.
Scattered showers with some thunder are on radar and will continue to be through the rest of the night. However, rain and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread north of highway 29 and more isolated to the south, especially tomorrow through Thursday morning.
In fact, Wednesday and Wednesday night won't have much other than some drizzle or isolated showers after the main area of scattered showers/storms moves out in the morning.
Temperatures will warm overnight and be near 50 by early tomorrow morning and continue up into the 60s by afternoon. Lows tomorrow night might not even drop below 60 before warming to the mid/upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.
The system's cold front will move through Thursday afternoon. That will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms that could be on the stronger side.
There is a level 1 risk for the possibility of isolated strong to borderline severe storms for Thursday. A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms being possible is just to our southeast.
Rain totals will range from just a tenth of an inch or so south of Eau Claire to several inches further north and west with the heaviest rain expected to just miss the Chippewa Valley to the north and northwest.
That front will cause temps to drop nearly 40 degrees from the mid/upper 60s Thursday afternoon to upper 20s by Friday morning. Drier air currently looks to win on Friday, so the snow chance is decreasing. Flurries remain possible, but accumulations aren't likely in the Chippewa Valley.
Temps will be quite cold this weekend through next week with nights near or below freezing and lows in the teens with small chances for flurries or snow returning next Tuesday.