A warmer start to the week with rain and snow chances returning Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

This weekend has been beautiful, yet chilly. Highs struggled to reach the low 30s on Sunday, but "warmer" weather is on the way.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Lows will dip down into the brisk teens on Sunday night with winds finally becoming light from the north. We will see winds shift directions from the southeast which will make temps warm up a bit to start the week. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Monday under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow.png

Very active weather is on tap for Western Wisconsin and Monday looks like the last calm day for a while.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Most of Tuesday will be dry, but a chance of rain arrives in the evening. Just like last week, the next few day's temperatures are crucial for tracking what types of precipitation will come from this system.

So far, Tuesday night will bring moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunder possible and snow for a brief time. No severe storms are expected on Tuesday at this time and snow accumulations will be minimal.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - FuturecasTUES.png

Rain is likely into Wednesday and temps will remain a bit too warm for snow to accumulate until nightfall.

Thursday brings cooler air which will set up for snow. We can expect snow on Thursday with accumulating snow possible. We will start with early snow Friday before we see some clearing. Liquid precipitation totals will range from 1/2" to 1" from Tuesday through Friday morning.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will continue fine tuning the details as this system approaches.

7 Day Evening.png

