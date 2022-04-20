A wet and windy Wednesday on tap before temperatures spike the rest of the week

Tuesday was gorgeous given it was still 10 degrees below average. Mother nature does have plans to push us even warmer the rest of the week, but we have one round of rain and isolated thunder to deal with first.
Wednesday will start cloudy with temps in the low 40s. We'll slowly climb into the mid to upper 40s through the day. Winds will start to increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts at 30+ mph.
Scattered rain showers and some isolated thunder will be possible by midday. Rain will continue into the late evening, but slowly fizzle out overnight. We'll start to see a clearer sky by Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals will range from 1/4'' to 3/4''. Isolated thunderstorms may produce slightly higher totals. No severe weather is expected.
Thursday will be breezy but warmer with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine.
Friday we'll see highs in the mid 50s, but scattered rain will hold us back in the evening.
By Saturday, we could finally see our first 70-degree day of the year! It does however, come with a chance for thunderstorms on and off all day.