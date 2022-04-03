A wet end to the weekend with more active weather by Tuesday

Sunday started out cool and dry with morning lows in the mid 20s. As more clouds developed we saw highs reach the upper 40s. A line of showers moved through Western Wisconsin, but only gave us light rain and drizzle, but more precipitation will continue to develop.
Rain and snow become likely into Sunday night with lows in the low 30s. We will continue to see light to moderate rain before it turns to snow around 10p.m. Sunday. This would cause reduced visibility and some slippery conditions overnight.
Most snow will stick to grassy areas and areas that are higher elevated. Snow and rain fully depart around 10a.m. Monday, but we could see a few more drops until lunchtime.
Rainfall totals into Monday morning will be anywhere from a trace to 1/2"throughout Western Wisconsin. You can expect a trace to 2" of snowfall, but most snow will remain north of I-94 and snow accumulation will heavily depend on how much mixed precipitation we get.
After precipitation tapers off around lunchtime Monday you can expect things to look dry through the overnight hours. Monday night lows will be in the low to mid 30s.
Our next chance for rain arrives as early as 1p.m. on Tuesday. Highs will return to the 50s with gusty winds arriving on Tuesday. We can also expect on and off showers into Wednesday.
Rain becomes likely again on Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder in the mix. The rain will continue into Thursday where we will see rain turn to snow.
This system brings a lot to the table, and is similar to how last week's system was.
Afterwards we will dry up on Friday with chilly highs in the low 40s. Next weekend will bring clearing skies and warmer temperatures.