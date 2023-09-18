 Skip to main content
Above average temperatures expected as Summer comes to an end

The Autumnal Equinox is coming up on Saturday and as we wind down Summer, temperatures will be trending above average and at times, it'll feel a little more like Summer. 

Your Monday forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky though we'll have more clouds around during the afternoon hours. Winds will be turning southerly and remaining light with highs in the 70s. A stray shower or two is possible heading into tonight otherwise we'll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop back into the 50s with 40s east. 

Tuesday will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a south to southeast wind at 5-15 mph and highs a few degrees warmer compared to Monday. 

A warm front moves through Wednesday, which will boost temperatures up into the 80s for most locations. It'll also feel muggy as well as dew points rise back into the low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances do begin to increase a smidge, with the peak of it Friday night through Saturday night as of now. We're still several days away and I expect things to change, but we definitely need the rain so it's something worth monitoring. Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday with mid to upper 70s over the weekend.  

