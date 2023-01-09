Above average temperatures forecast along with more fog followed by mid-week snow/mix chances

It was 46 years ago this morning that Barron County Undersherriff Jerry Johnson saw -60 degrees Fahrenheit on his home's thermometer near Cameron. This is unofficially the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Wisconsin.
It's unofficial because it could not be verified by other nearby stations and the airport's official (Rice Lake's old airport location at the time) thermometer had froze and burst shortly after reading -44 degrees. Click HERE for additional details on that infamous day near Cameron, WI.
This morning wasn't that cold, but it still was slightly below zero in that area between Chetek and Rice Lake. Undersherriff Johnson's house at the time would have been really close to where the current Rice Lake airport is.
Eau Claire and Menomonie stayed above zero in the single digits like much of Western Wisconsin, with the negatives limited to northern St. Croix, Polk, and Barron counties (and likely at least parts of Rusk, possibly northern Dunn and Chippewa).
Temperatures this afternoon have warmed up and will likely continue to warm even past sunset into the low 30s. Temps will then fall back into the 20s by tomorrow morning with more fog likely.
In addition, there could be some light freezing drizzle and/or light snow overnight with little widespread impacts, though a few slick spots are possible by morning. Another weak system could bring light snow and/or wintry mix late tomorrow night through Wednesday.
It'll be most likely Wednesday morning before lifting north of highway 29 during the day. A trace to an inch of snow is possibly in the Chippewa Valley with up to 2" possible north. A glaze of ice is also possible throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Another system is possible Friday into Saturday, though that system is trending south and could completely miss Western Wisconsin, I just can't completely rule out light wintry precipitation just yet.