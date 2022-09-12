Above average temperatures in forecast despite autumnal equinox being around the corner

There are just ten days until the autumnal equinox when there will be 12 hours between sunrise and sunset. Halloween is now less than 50 days away, and Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is fewer than 10 work weeks away!
Despite all that, warmer weather remains in the forecast. While we've had a few nights with morning lows in the low to mid 40s already and there are a couple more cooler nights in the forecast, low temperatures will be on a warming trend through this weekend.
Highs were about average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon, but will climb to about 80 starting tomorrow and lasting into next week. A return of some humid dew points in the low 60s later on Wednesday is what will keep the lows from falling as much as they have been at night.
While it won't get too humid, dew points will flirt with the low to mid 60s at times Wednesday night through the weekend. After some rain Friday and Saturday, weather has again dried out. There will be at least a couple more dry days in the forecast, too, as high pressure will continue to keep rain chances away through at least midweek.
A train, if you will, of weak impulses in the jet stream will begin to move across the Upper Mississippi Valley beginning Wednesday night, each bringing a small chance for rain. So, while the first of these slight chances arrives Wednesday night, it's possible we stay dry for another day or so as the systems may or may not just clip the Chippewa Valley as they pass mostly to our north.
Better chances arrive later this weekend, but the Saturday night/Sunday system is quite a ways out. That's why I kept those days in the slight chance for rain category as well.