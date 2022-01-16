 Skip to main content
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Above average temps until Tuesday's snow chance brings back the bitter cold

We saw a bit of snow on Sunday, but totals for Eau Claire only reached 0.1". A warm front will push through Wisconsin late Sunday which will drive our temperatures above average through Tuesday.

State - ECMWF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

MLK Day will be nice with highs in the mid to upper 20s and a mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries cannot be ruled out, but they will not bring accumulating snow.

State - ECMWF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasttuessnow.png

As we move further into the week, our chance for snow is slowly dwindling. A chance for snow with highs in the low 30s is what you can expect on Tuesday. There's a good chance the Chippewa Valley will see some snow, but not much with totals ranging from 0-1" across Western Wisconsin.

Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow.png

Winds will begin to pickup once the snow is almost done with us, which will lead to some blowing snow.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

The middle of the week will bring the cold with it. Windy on Wednesday with highs and lows in the single digits. 

A mostly sunny sky for Thursday, but it will start off with lows in the negative teens and highs barely reaching the positives.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Cold temps will stick around until the end of the week with slight snow chances starting on Friday night.

7 Day Evening.png

