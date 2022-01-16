Above average temps until Tuesday's snow chance brings back the bitter cold

We saw a bit of snow on Sunday, but totals for Eau Claire only reached 0.1". A warm front will push through Wisconsin late Sunday which will drive our temperatures above average through Tuesday.
MLK Day will be nice with highs in the mid to upper 20s and a mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries cannot be ruled out, but they will not bring accumulating snow.
As we move further into the week, our chance for snow is slowly dwindling. A chance for snow with highs in the low 30s is what you can expect on Tuesday. There's a good chance the Chippewa Valley will see some snow, but not much with totals ranging from 0-1" across Western Wisconsin.
Winds will begin to pickup once the snow is almost done with us, which will lead to some blowing snow.
The middle of the week will bring the cold with it. Windy on Wednesday with highs and lows in the single digits.
A mostly sunny sky for Thursday, but it will start off with lows in the negative teens and highs barely reaching the positives.
Cold temps will stick around until the end of the week with slight snow chances starting on Friday night.