Accumulating snow finds it's way between our two warm ups this week

A bit of an active couple of days comes with our nice little taste of spring.
Wednesday has started on a very warm note. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. Overnight light flurries/mist/fog has led to some wet roadways, but minimal issues are expected as we'll stay near or above freezing for the majority of the day.
Winds will be from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s while highs very slowly fall through the low 30s.
Scattered flurries will be possible throughout your Wednesday. Minimal to no accumulation is expected, but it will keep roads wet.
An approaching cold front will drop temperatures even further overnight. We'll likely hit the single digits with some places north of Eau Claire getting into the negatives. If we get enough clearing that is. Clouds will help keep us warmer if the next wave can get here sooner.
That next clipper low will pull temps back into the 20s and even the low 30s overnight Thursday into Friday. But snow will fall during that climb and a mix of rain/sleet/snow may be possible on the back end.
Snowfall will start as early as 3 pm. We'll see a changeover to a mix through midnight, before more flurries/mix linger into the Friday morning commute.
Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches, with higher totals up to 5 inches possible in northern Wisconsin.
Once this snow wraps up, and the warmer temps file in, the back side of this system drops temps back into the negatives to start the weekend.