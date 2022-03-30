Accumulating snow possible tonight

Temps only topped out in the mid to upper 30s again this afternoon, continuing our trend of below average temperatures. It was gloomy, too, with scattered showers, drizzle, and even some fog after rain was more widespread overnight.
The wind is out of the north and continues to keep us chilly, and we're not done with precipitation just yet as another low pressure system rides up the front created by the exit of last night's low. Scattered rain and mix remains on radar this evening, but this will become a bit more widespread overnight.
Scattered snow showers are most likely to become widespread southeast of a line roughly through Cornell, Eau Claire, and Mondovi.
Scattered snow showers will linger through tomorrow morning and some flurries could linger a bit longer.
Snow totals will likely be closer to a trace, maybe an inch for most, but areas southeast of Eau Claire could see several inches accumulate on the high end, especially in Jackson and southeast Clark counties.
Partial clearing is possible late afternoon through about sunset, but the sky won't become completely clear until tomorrow night.
That allows for colder lows overnight into Friday morning, but at least this time of year Friday's sunshine is strong enough to warm us back to the mid to upper 40s. Highs should stay near 50 for the rest of the 7-day forecast.
Scattered chances for April showers are expected for the first week of April. First chance arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning will be followed by another chance Sunday night into Monday morning. More chances are expected towards the middle of next week.