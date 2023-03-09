Accumulating snow still on track for tonight; heaviest still favoring locations south of Highway 10

Despite the overcast skies we had on our Wednesday, highs got into the upper 30s to low 40s with Winona and Black River Falls reaching 45!
We start to see changes today as the next area of lower pressure moves in. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for Eau Claire, Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce, Pepin and Clark counties, with a WINTER STORM WARNING in place for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These alerts begin at 3 PM and will last until 6 AM Friday.
While the morning commute will be quiet, snow will begin to increase in coverage and intensity by late morning into the afternoon hours. The snow will be light to moderate in intensity, and it will be the wet and heavy variety, so roads will become slushy so keep that in mind. Highs top out in the mid to upper 30s.
Light to moderate snow showers will continue tonight through mid to late morning Friday. By Friday afternoon, skies remain cloudy with a few flurries lingering and travel by then should be improving.
As far as snow accumulations go, we have not made any changes since yesterday morning. Most of the Chippewa Valley is looking at 2-5" with totals of 4-8" expected along and south of Highway 10. Totals of 1-3" is expected along and northeast of a line from Haugen to Ladysmith to Rib Lake.
We get a break from the precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning before the next wave of snow showers moves in Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday evening before becoming more scattered. This round looks to bring a few inches of snow to the area, but we'll worry about totals with this round of snow once we get Thursday and Friday's round out of here.
It'll be a seasonably cool start to next week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday and we could very well visit the single digits by Tuesday morning. Temperatures though rebound to the mid 30s Tuesday with a good amount of sunshine, then we could see 40s by the middle of next week.