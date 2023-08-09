Active weather pattern to give us several chances for showers and t-storms; few strong to severe t-storms possible today

We have gone the first eight days of August with no measurable rain for most of the Chippewa Valley... but that will likely change over the next week or so as the weather pattern will turn a little more active and give us several chances to pick up some much needed rainfall.
We'll have partly cloudy skies for our Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and t-storms developing in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the 60s.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal (level one risk) for a few strong to severe t-storms for the entire area. The main hazards will be hail and damaging wind gusts along with locally heavy rainfall.
Once the sun goes down, the chance for showers and t-storms will end and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows fall back into the 50s with a light to calm wind.
Thursday is looking pleasant with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
We're still tracking chances for showers and t-storms to move in overnight Thursday into Friday. We'll be watching an area of rain and t-storms that will develop in western Minnesota and spread east. As of now, the threat for severe weather is very low but not completely zero. More showers and t-storms are expected Friday into Friday evening and once again, the threat for severe weather is low but not zero. Chances for showers and t-storms will decrease heading into Friday night.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal (level one risk) for a few strong to severe t-storms along and east of line from Medford to Black River Falls. There are still several question marks as to how this plays out, so please stay with us for updates.
As we head into the weekend, Saturday is looking decent with a partly cloudy sky but chances for showers and t-storms look to return Sunday and Monday.