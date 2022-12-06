Active weather week

Seasonal weather pattern…
Seasonal temperatures and occasional periods of light snow return to the Chippewa Valley later this week. Highs today were in the 20s and 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday light snow…
Mostly cloudy skies will grace our area for Wednesday. There is a possibility of snow for Wednesday, and slippery roads. The threat for rain, snow and mist will also appear for Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, and there could be light accumulations and slippery roads.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden