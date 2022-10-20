After 10 days below average, mother nature compensates with a couple of 70-degree days for the weekend

We're finally past the coldest point of this last below average cold spell. Now, mother nature compensates by boosting us to the 70s.
We've been below average since October 12th. Now we'll get a 5 day stretch of temps 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average.
Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps in the mid-50s. Eau Claire's average high temps for this time of the year is 56 degrees.
Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. A much slower pace than the last few days. That won't last though, as winds get going out ahead of a warm front for the weekend.
Today is the best day to get that first round of leaves off the lawn. The wind might make it more difficult the next few days!
Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s before we bounce to the mid-60s for Friday. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
We'll see winds teeter back to the northwest Friday night before the big boost in temps comes in Saturday.
High temps Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s. Same story for Sunday, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will stay from the south at 10 to 20 mph.
The warmth won't last. A cold front will roll through Sunday night and bring us thunderstorms and scattered rain Monday. We might even see some flakes mix in on the back side of this system as temps drop through the 40s and into the 30s.