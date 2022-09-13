After a chilly Tuesday morning, temps warmed up by afternoon and will remain warm as humidity increases

After several chilly mornings with lows in the 40s and 50s since last weekend, Tuesday morning was chilly once again with lows in the low to mid 40s for most.
Black River Falls dropped to 36 degrees this morning, which is on the edge of frost being possible, but surrounding areas were about 5 degrees warmer.
We're getting to that point in the year where frost and freezes become possible. In fact, most of Western Wisconsin experiences the first freeze of they year between mid September and early October. Eau Claire's average first low of 32° is right at October 1.
After that chilly start to the day, Black River Falls' temp rose to about 80 by afternoon. Most of Western Wisconsin saw highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s, and this warmer air is now here to stay as humidity is set to return.
As dew points rise tomorrow to the upper 50s and to the low 60s by Thursday, temperatures won't be able to fall much further than low 60s/upper 50s at night. Daytime highs will push into the 80s later this week and remain there into next week.
With warmer air and higher humidity, slight chances for isolated showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder return to the forecast. Expect the round that approaches Thursday to miss the Chippewa Valley mostly to the northwest, but a few stray showers will still be possible areawide.
There will likely be a couple more waves of scattered showers through parts but not all of the weekend, though these summerlike rounds are tough to pinpoint down into any timeframe so slight chances will continue through Sunday night.
It's possible that even warmer air arrives for the middle of next week before a cold front brings the weather pattern back closer to average.