After a frigid Friday, warmer weather arrives this weekend with temps near 40 possible next week

Did you see the green comet? With the technical name of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the green hued comet came to its closest point with Earth at about 27 million miles away over the past two days. This comet is special because it is last believed to have passed by Earth 50,000 years ago during the Stone Age.
Tim Abraham captured this picture of the comet over the Chippewa Valley during a clear sky in the early morning of Friday, February 3. He said the temp was -15° when he took this picture, which was pretty close to the coldest point of the morning.
Eau Claire's official temperature at the airport bottomed out around 7am at -17° degrees, making Friday the second coldest night of the winter so far, with the coldest night being a low of -19° this past Tuesday, January 31.
There wasn't any wind chill effect at the coldest point this morning, but at times last night Eau Claire's wind chill dropped to -26°. Temps stayed below zero most of the day, and finally climbed above zero during the evening.
While it'll likely feel below zero all night, temps will warm to the mid/upper single digits by sunrise Saturday morning. A sunny sky is expected early, but clouds will return during the day.
A few flurries cannot be ruled out between Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday with the most likely time for a few flurries arriving early Sunday morning.
While the temperatures will rise to above average, there will still be a decent breeze all weekend of 5 to 15 mph which could get stronger early next week. That could lead to high temperatures in the low 40s! There are also a couple of slight chances for light snow and/or rain next week, mainly on Monday and again later in the week.
Temperatures are expected to remain above average all week and continue to stay above average for most of the following week, too!