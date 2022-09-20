After a warm and humid day, this evening's cold front brings chances for strong storms. Low temps could drop into 30s later this week.

Today could end up being the last summer-like day of the year. Highs ranged from near 80 to the north/east of Eau Claire to the mid 80s in the Chippewa Valley up to near 90 near the Mississippi River.
It felt even warmer than that, too, with dew points that climbed to the low 70s by this evening. The Chippewa Valley felt like it was the upper 80s and areas to the southwest felt like it was in the low to mid 90s.
Once the cold front passes after midnight tonight, temps and humidity will begin to fall. Expect dew points to be comfortably in the low to mid 50s by the time you head out the door in the morning, and they will continue to fall the rest of the day.
This big change in temperatures and humidity means that the cold front is strong, and the combination of that strong front and the evening's warm and humid air will result in the possibility for stronger thunderstorms later this evening.
All of the Chippewa Valley is in at least a level 1 risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. There is a level 2 risk for severe weather generally north of highway 29, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.
I expect storms to form just ahead of the cold front to our northwest this evening, then move through Western Wisconsin. Areas south of highway 29 have a lower risk for severe weather due to higher uncertainty that the storms will develop that far south. Still, the main risk is damaging hail with lower risks for damaging winds. The tornado risk is very low, but non-zero.
The best chance for these isolated to scattered storms arrives between 8 and 11pm and will exit Western Wisconsin between 11pm and 2am. That's when the cold front passes and the temperatures and dew points begin to fall.
Expect lows in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow morning to only warm to the upper 60s by afternoon. A breezy northwest wind is carrying in the cooler and drier air.
Despite a mostly sunny sky early, some clouds will likely pop up in the afternoon as even colder air moves into the mid-level of the atmosphere over 10,000 feet above the ground. With this cool mid-level air, a few light showers are possible with any of these clouds, but it's only a slight chance.
Highs will be near 60 to end the week, well below Eau Claire's average high of 71 despite plenty of sunshine. Thursday night will be the coolest yet this fall with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any temperature in the mid 30s brings a chance for patchy frost, which will be most likely north and east of Eau Claire.
Our next slight chances for rain arrive Friday evening and could last on and off through the weekend, but cooler, fall-like weather looks to be hear to stay through at least the end of September.
By early October, high temperatures in the 80s are still quite possible, but historical chances begin to decrease quickly as that month progresses.