After our main event of rain, the rest of the weekend trends drier

The winds of change are upon us as we head into the weekend. A very slow-moving cold front will bring us a chance for scattered rain showers Friday and Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks nice.
Friday will start partly to mostly cloudy. A few storms passed to the northwest early in the morning, but the majority of rain will wait until the late afternoon/evening.
High temperatures will vary greatly across western Wisconsin. To the northwest, highs may not break 70. In Eau Claire, we'll aim for the upper 70s. Further east, we'll see some highs try to break into the low 80s before the front arrives.
Winds turn from the south to the northwest and roll through at a general 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will start humid, but then they'll slowly fade back into a more comfortable range once the rain passes.
A slow-moving line of showers and storms will bring rain into the valley after 11 am. It will gradually take over the rest of the valley through Saturday morning. By midday Saturday, we'll start seeing some clearing. The sun should come out for us by Saturday evening.
Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2''. Areas that get multiple storms could see up to 1''.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs back into the 70s. There's a slight chance for a few showers Sunday and Monday as wrap around moisture from this system works through the state. Our chances for showers are limited those days.