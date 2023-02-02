After potentially the coldest night of winter tonight, temps will warm about 60 degrees in 3.5 days

Of course, attention today is on the groundhogs across the country pretending to guess what winter will be like, so let's break out a good ole game of whack-a-rat! Oh, wait it's actually called "Shadow-a-Groundhog".
Games these days are really getting soft, eh? Ah well let's try it. Well, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow this morning, meaning that there will be six more weeks of winter, according to folklore as opposed to an early spring if he would not have seen it.
In reality, the spring equinox is just a little more than 6 weeks away anyways, and in Wisconsin we typically have wintry weather last a lot longer than 6 more weeks, so it's just a fun gimmick really. In fact, the average temperatures 6 weeks from today for Eau Claire are an average high of 41 and an average low of 21. That could be seen as somewhat spring-like if it's a bit above average, but the record low on that date of March 16 is -14.
The coldest temp in Eau Claire later in the spring than 6 weeks from today is -17 on March 20, 1965. Temps have fallen below zero as late as March 31.
Perhaps the biggest sign of winter being over is when it no longer snows. Eau Claire averages almost 9 inches of snow after the next six weeks, and it has snowed in Eau Claire as late as May 12 (2" snow accumulated on May 12, 1946).
Alright on to the forecast that actually is based on real science and data analysis: It will get ridiculously cold tonight, with a forecast low in Eau Claire near or perhaps even below -20. Areas to the north could approach -30.
Wind chills could be as cold as -35, which could cause frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Therefore it shouldn't be a surprise that we're under another Wind Chill Advisory until 9am tomorrow. A combination of clear sky and a wind that gets lighter as the night goes on will create the very cold temp, but the wind might not completely go away to bring that chance for -35 wind chills by morning.
Even if the wind becomes calm, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes. Clouds return during the day tomorrow, and the wind will shift to being out of the south to bring highs above zero by afternoon, though still in the singled digits with a wind chill likely remaining below zero.
Temps will hold fairly steady tomorrow night and will even rise a little to around 10 by Saturday morning before warming up near 30 by afternoon.
Some light snow or flurries is possible Sunday and again a couple times next week, but the bigger weather story is the continued warm-up. Highs by Monday could approach 40 degrees.
If it hits -20 tonight and +40 Monday afternoon, that would be a change of 60 degrees in just 3.5 days! It might actually feel like an early spring, and the two week forecast by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for much above average temperatures, meaning highs will likely be in the 30s and maybe even low 40s for the next two weeks beginning this weekend.
While this is likely a fool's spring as longtime Western Wisconsinites know that colder temperatures and snow chances are almost a likelihood through March and sometimes even April.