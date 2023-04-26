After tying the record coldest low, temps finally began to warm up this afternoon ahead of scattered rain chances

It was a cold morning across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire tied the record low temperature of 22 degrees for today's date, April 26. The low has been 22° on this date twice before, but not in the past 100 years. It was also 22 in 1919 and 1907.
Most other lows across Western Wisconsin ranged from the low to mid 20s, though there were spots in the upper 20s and then there was Black River Falls with a low of 17.
Pretty much everywhere experienced what's known as a hard freeze, which is when the low drops to 28 or below. Tomorrow is actually the average date to experience the last hard freeze of the spring, but it has historically happened in Eau Claire as late as June 1, though the latest last hard freeze has occurred in May four of the past seven years.
The hard freeze is defined as a low at or colder than 28 because that usually means that the temperature dropped below freezing more than an hour, which is long enough to kill patio plants and other susceptible vegetation.
After that cold start, temps warmed to the mid to upper 50s for most, though it was cooler to the northeast of Eau Claire in the typically cooler places. Just as the warmer weather is moving in and tomorrow's temperatures are forecast to be above average, there are rain chances.
Isolated showers are possible tonight, but the best chance comes between 3am and 7am early tomorrow morning.
Any rain will be scattered and should be fairly light with a low temperature in the low to mid 40s thanks to a stronger wind out of the south.
A few showers are again possible in the late afternoon and evening, but most of Thursday will be dry. Still, keep that umbrella and rain jacket handy for those isolated chances.
Highs will be in the mid 60s for the first time since that stretch of record breaking 80s a couple weeks ago. Another round of scattered showers, possibly with an isolated thunderstorm arrives Friday afternoon and evening.
Temps will cool through the weekend as it remains breezy, and that means that any early morning scattered showers could fall as snow or a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Isolated snow or rain/snow mix could continue through Monday.
Overall, there won't be a lot of rain with the chances over the next five-plus days. Expect just 1/2" to 1" for most spread out over those 5 to 6 days, which isn't that much and shouldn't have much of an impact, if at all, on local rivers and streams.