After yesterday's rain, we won't see any pot of gold at the end of the rainbow... just cold

A mild and wet Thursday has turned into a cold and blustery start to our St. Patrick's Day thanks to the passage of our latest area of low pressure.
The weather will be rather unlucky today as skies remain cloudy and winds remain gusty out of the west and northwest. A few afternoon flurries are possible, but not everyone will see the flakes. Highs only top out in the upper teens to low 20s with wind chills ranging from -5 to 10.
The backside of this low pressure will spell a chance for scattered light snow showers heading into tonight. Snow accumulations will run a trace to an inch, though an inch or two is possible along and north of Highway 8. Lows fall back between 10 and 15 degrees with a blustery westerly wind.
A few flurries may spill over Saturday morning, but by the late afternoon, we should see the sun peek out. Skies will continue to clear into Saturday night. Highs top out in the low to mid 20s with a breezy north to northwest wind.
Sunday is looking more promising with a clear to partly cloudy sky, a westerly wind at 5-15 mph and highs rebounding back into the mid 30s.
As far as next week goes, Monday is looking cloudier but quiet with highs in the low to mid 40s. Spotty chances of precipitation return to the forecast Tuesday and will persist potentially for the rest of the week. As of now, the precipitation will mostly be rain, though at night some snow could mix in.