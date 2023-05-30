Air conditioning weather arrives tomorrow with highs near 90, increasing humidity, and continued isolated storm chances

Today continued the past week or two's weather pattern with warm temps, mild humidity, and a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Temps were once again in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a couple spots pushing the 90 degree mark. Highs near or above 90 will be more widespread beginning tomorrow as even warmer air arrives.
While the humidity was comfortable today with dew points in the 40s and 50s, some spots especially north and west of Eau Claire did see dew points in the low to mid 60s which is where it begins to feel humid.
Those higher dew points will slowly move into the rest of the Chippewa Valley, and should be in the low to mid 60s tomorrow night through Saturday before they fall a bit Sunday into next week.
While it certainly has been warm during the daytime, the low humidity has allowed for enough cooling for open windows and fans at night to be sufficient to comfortably cool homes, though I'm sure some, like myself, gave in and have already turned on the air conditioning.
Tonight will be another night where dew points will be low enough to turn off or keep off the air conditioning especially when combined with fans, but that will likely change tomorrow as the humidity continues to rise and will be uncomfortable beginning tomorrow evening.
The way I see it is each family/person balances out wanting to be comfortable with the electric bill increase the AC will cause. So, those that are more willing or are able to pay extra to be comfortable will probably want to turn on the AC tomorrow morning and keep it on the rest of the week, while others will have to find the tipping point and probably will at times this week with continued highs near 90 and lows warming into the mid 60s with that humidity increase.
With this increase in humidity, there are slight chances for isolated showers and storms each day in the 7-day forecast. These slight chances begin this evening as a warm front moves through with the more humid air arriving after the front passes through tomorrow.
A few storms this evening especially west of US-63 could produce some large hail, but other than that just quick-moving showers and storms.
These on and off chances for storms are possible each day, but there will not be rain for everyone each day, and even if you do get rain or storms it will not be all-day rain. In fact, it's likely our precipitation deficit will grow despite all of these low-end chances.