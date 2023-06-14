Air Quality Alert in place as wildfire smoke pollution near surface gets worse Wednesday evening

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for most of the state, including all of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin until noon tomorrow (Thursday). Pollution level near the surface from Canadian wildfires expected to reach the orange category and possibly approach red category this evening before slowly improving late tonight through the day tomorrow.
The orange level means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and young children. Those should limit outdoor activities and close windows/doors.
With high-end orange to near red impacts expected, everybody should consider limiting outdoor activity and avoiding strenuous work.
The worst air quality is expected this evening, before dropping back into the yellow category tomorrow morning. The alert is issued when orange or higher level pollution is expected, and so far observed pollution has been higher than what computer models such as what I'm showing you have been displaying.
Expect surface pollution to be back below Alert level into the yellow by tomorrow afternoon, but the sky will likely still appear smoky most of the day.
Today's temperatures warmed to the low/mid 80s for many in the Chippewa Valley with mid to upper 70s further north. A cold front will move through this evening, which is why the clouds are increasing. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but chances are very slight with low humidity limiting how much moisture is available to the front.
Clouds with the front clear out again later tonight, and expect between a mostly sunny and partly cloudy sky tomorrow in addition to the smoky haze that'll continue. The good news is the air behind tonight's cold front is a lot cleaner and should eventually remove pollutants from the air, at least in the short term.
Temps will be a bit cooler through the rest of the work week before warming again through the weekend. Again, humidity will be low which will likely limit most rain to Minnesota and not allow much to make it into the Chippewa Valley, if at all.
Very little to no rain is expected through this 7-day forecast. Some humidity will return next week as highs push to near 90 again, which could allow for some rain should a low pressure system move through.