Air quality issues to return for the next few days; stretch of hot and humid conditions begin Saturday

The cold front that brought the showers and t-storms stayed mostly below severe limits, aside from two warnings in parts of Eau Claire and Clark counties around midnight. We didn't see hardly any warnings, or many t-storms for that matter as they developed a little later than expected and the cap (lid on the atmosphere) mostly held up and had to overcome some drier air just above the surface.
Now while things are quieting down as we head into our Thursday, high pressure is moving in, which has shifted the winds back to the northwest and as a result, it's bringing with it the return of the Canadian wildfire smoke.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in place for the entire area from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM Monday. This is due to the pollution from the wildfire smoke, and heading into the weekend, ground ozone pollution will become an issue as well. The air quality index will reach the orange to red category so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans.
Outside of that, Thursday will feature a mostly to partly sunny sky with a gusty northwest wind at 10-25 mph. A passing shower or two could track through, but chances are very low. Highs will only be in the 70s with upper 60s northeast. Skies become clear heading into tonight with winds going light to calm and lows down into the 40s to low 50s. Places like Black River Falls could fall down towards 40.
Winds turn southerly into Friday as the high slides east. We'll have a clear to partly cloudy sky with the hazy and possibly smoky skies around. Highs rise back into the mid 70s to low 80s with lows only falling back to the 60s.
Heading into the weekend and early next week, we'll see a prolonged stretch of heat and humid conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s each day from Saturday through at least Tuesday with dew points in the 60s and 70s. Sunday looks to be the hottest and most humid day, where the heat index could reach triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and we'll stay mostly dry too.