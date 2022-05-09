 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                MCLEOD                MEEKER
MORRISON              SHERBURNE             SIBLEY
STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
KANABEC               MILLE LACS            RAMSEY
SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BLUE EARTH            FARIBAULT             FREEBORN
LE SUEUR              NICOLLET              RICE
STEELE                WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.

UPGRADE: A level 3 risk for numerous severe storms could spawn large hail and a few tornadoes

A level 3 out of for numerous severe storms has been places across parts of western Wisconsin including Eau Claire. 

spc.png

Large hail and strong straight-line winds are the primary threats. Tornadic activity is anticipated as the narrow line of storms moves through. Small, embedded rotations could spawn some tornadoes. 

Storms will fire up around 5 pm along I-35 and quickly move into western Wisconsin. We'll see our threats continue through 10 pm before moving into central and eastern Wisconsin.  5 risks

Be sure to check back frequently for more information.

The full weather web story can be found by clicking here.

