UPGRADE: A level 3 risk for numerous severe storms could spawn large hail and a few tornadoes

A level 3 out of for numerous severe storms has been places across parts of western Wisconsin including Eau Claire.
Large hail and strong straight-line winds are the primary threats. Tornadic activity is anticipated as the narrow line of storms moves through. Small, embedded rotations could spawn some tornadoes.
Storms will fire up around 5 pm along I-35 and quickly move into western Wisconsin. We'll see our threats continue through 10 pm before moving into central and eastern Wisconsin. 5 risks
Be sure to check back frequently for more information.
The full weather web story can be found by clicking here.