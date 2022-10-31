All treats, no tricks: mother nature has a gorgeous Halloween forecast for you

Happy Halloween! Mother nature's forecast isn't very spooky for trick-or-treating Monday night. The scary part of the forecast doesn't fit into the 7-day until next weekend.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temps going towards the mid 60s. That's 15 degrees above average. Eau Claire's average is 50 degrees for the last day of October.
Monday night will be warm too. Trick-or-Treat temps will likely be in the 50s for the night before we drop into the upper 30s again by Tuesday morning.
Winds will be pretty light the first few days this week. A general 5 to 15 mph from the south will keep warmer temps around through Thursday.
High temps will push towards the 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see a mostly sunny sky as high-pressure wanders across the state.
Thursday night into Friday the changes will begin. A cold front will knock temps back down to the 40s and 50s and we'll see scattered rain throughout most of the weekend.
Rain looks likely Friday through Sunday, but the specific timing and rainfall forecast amounts won't become clearer until closer to the weekend.