An absolute scorcher brings record heat, oppressive humidity and another round of strong storms

Toasty, toasty Thursday. Welcome to July in May! 

Record Watch High Today 4cast.png

Thursday will be an absolute scorcher as high temperatures move towards the low 90s. The daily record high temperature of 92 degrees set back in 1900 is in jeopardy of sharing or losing the top spot. 

DMA - Futurecast Temperatures Heat Index - IBM.png

The muggy meter is close to maxing out too with oppressive dew points in the low 70s. This will push heat indices into the mid 90s through the afternoon. Those sensitive to heat may be feeling the impacts Thursday.

spc 1.png

It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as storms fire up over in the Dakota's and Minnesota. We have a level 2 risk for severe storms across half of the Chippewa Valley. The other half has a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms.

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

A strong complex of storms will be moving across Minnesota with large hail, dangerous wind and a few tornadoes possible. For us, we'll see this storm more towards the end of its life cycle. 

This means that our chance for severe weather is less. We still have the risk for large hail and straight-line winds, most guidance suggests storms will be weakening before they enter Wisconsin.

Severe Threat Variable Scale.png

We'll still need to keep our alerts on as we go to bed. Odds are we'll see a few isolated storms through the mid-afternoon before the main complex of storms fires up to our west.

Friday, temperatures and humidity drop quite a bit. This passing storm system will washout the nasty heat. We'll see highs towards 80 with a few isolated storms possible Friday afternoon.

It's the same story for Saturday before we drop even further into the 70s by Sunday. Rain is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning again. Then our real spring weather returns next week. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

