An absolutely gorgeous weekend follows a slim chance for drizzle Friday

The snow will be melting, the sun will be shining, and we'll be going into the weekend with wonderful spring weather.
Friday, maybe not as nice. Clouds will take over for Friday as a spring storm moves across the central US. Part of that storm will bring a persistent band of rain into southern Wisconsin.
Our southeastern counties will barely get clipped by this line of showers leaving us with some light rain or drizzle through the afternoon.
Precipitation will stay mainly in Buffalo, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties. Totals there will range from 0.1'' to 0.25''. We'll only get a trace elsewhere.
It will be breezy too with winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. This will hold highs in the mid 40s.
We'll clear out slowly overnight into Saturday. Lows will be down near 30. We'll rebound towards 50 as warmer air filters in on Saturday.
Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the weekend. The spring equinox takes place Sunday at 10:33 am. Temperatures will climb towards 60 with more sun.
Next week we keep the near or above average temps but a messy system could bring a mix of rain and snow Monday through Wednesday.