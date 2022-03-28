 Skip to main content
An active weather week begins with rain or freezing rain and thunder Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

A large low pressure system will move through Tuesday night through Thursday and bring all types of weather to Western Wisconsin

It was a cold morning with low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Areas near Black River Falls were closest to zero this morning along with spots northeast of Medford that did drop below zero. Most of Western Wisconsin wasn't this cold, but temps were well below Eau Claire's average low of 26.

DMA - TO - Lows Today.png

That's where temps are headed tonight as clouds move in after highs topped out in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The wind was fairly light, but a few spots have wind chills this evening.

That will change overnight as a breeze of 5 to 10 mph picks up out of the southeast. While temps won't fall much below average, wind chills could bottom out in the mid to upper teens early tomorrow morning. That southeast wind will get even stronger during the day tomorrow. The clouds will remain overhead, too, making for a gloomy and windy day.

We should stay dry until at least late afternoon when scattered showers become possible. Chances increase during the evening, and precipitation becomes likely overnight.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Areas near and north of highway 29 have a chance for that precip to fall as freezing rain or wintry mix. Watch out for slippery spots developing overnight into Wednesday morning.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

That area of mix lifts north as warmer temps move in overnight, and some thunder is possible mixed in with the cold rain or mix. Rain will begin to scatter out during the day on Wednesday, but on-and-off shower chances continue.

State - Futurecast Freezing Rain Potential - ECMWF.png

The best chances for icing to accumulate on roads through Wednesday morning is north and east of Eau Claire. This system could also bring some accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a slight chance for a few snow showers or flurries lingering through Thursday.

State - Future Rain - ECMWF 9km NO plot.png

A total of 1/2" to 2" of rain or liquid equivalent precipitation will measure up between tomorrow evening and Thursday night.

The air will dry out and sunshine returns Friday, April 1 before a couple more small chances for precip return this weekend, though right now they are expected to just miss the Chippewa Valley to the south. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

