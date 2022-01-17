Another bitter arctic blast from 30 above to 30 below

We're in the heart of winter but mother nature has been good to us, so far. This week starts on an average note before turning back to the bitter, arctic cold.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and above average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens though as winds come in from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
There may time of sunshine, but we may also get a few flurries Monday. No accumulation is expected, however.
Tuesday will be even warmer as another weak wave brings some light snow to northern Wisconsin. We may see some light flurries here north of I-94. Accumulations will be between a trace to maybe a few tenths of an inch.
Then, the real cold beings. Temperatures will plummet heading into Wednesday. Some will start below 0 and we'll struggle to get out of the single digits.
Dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees will lead to frostbite concerns Thursday and Friday. That bitter blast doesn't survive this weekend though with another chance for snow.