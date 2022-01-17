 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Another bitter arctic blast from 30 above to 30 below

  • Updated
  • 0
Another bitter arctic blast from 30 above to 30 below
new cold.png

We're in the heart of winter but mother nature has been good to us, so far. This week starts on an average note before turning back to the bitter, arctic cold. 

Monday will be mostly cloudy and above average with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens though as winds come in from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. 

There may time of sunshine, but we may also get a few flurries Monday. No accumulation is expected, however.

snow.png

Tuesday will be even warmer as another weak wave brings some light snow to northern Wisconsin. We may see some light flurries here north of I-94. Accumulations will be between a trace to maybe a few tenths of an inch.

Then, the real cold beings. Temperatures will plummet heading into Wednesday. Some will start below 0 and we'll struggle to get out of the single digits. 

Wind Chill Forecast Graph.png

Dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees will lead to frostbite concerns Thursday and Friday. That bitter blast doesn't survive this weekend though with another chance for snow. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you