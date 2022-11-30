Another cold night is ahead, but temps will begin to warm tomorrow ahead of Friday night's snow chance

Snow ended last night, but while the snow began slushy and heavy/wet, the top layer of snow was light and fluffy. This happened because temps fell through yesterday afternoon, and the snow to liquid ratios got larger as the storm progressed.
The cold front exited Western Wisconsin to the east overnight, and temps have been steadily cold since. Eau Claire's high temperature came this morning, and wind chills have actually been coldest during the daylight hours when the wind has been the strongest. The wind chill was just 3 degrees in Eau Claire at 4pm while the temp was 18.
Wind chills are calculated using the sustained wind speed, which has been between 10 and 20 mph most of the day. However, gusts have been between 30 and 40 mph for most at their strongest. The wind was out of the west all day, bringing with it the colder temperatures that were over the Dakotas.
With a mostly clear sky tonight, low temperatures will be able to fall into the single digits. While there will be a wind chill effect early that could lead to some negative wind chills, the wind will eventually become calm or at least under 5mph by morning that will limit wind chills when temps are at their coldest.
A warm front is expected to come through tomorrow and will arrive with some morning cloud cover. That front shouldn't have any precipitation, though it will allow afternoon temperatures to warm to the low 30s. Temps will further warm into the low 40s Friday afternoon, but another low pressure system's cold front will move through Friday night.
This comes with another chance for snow, though this one will likely only bring a couple inches at the most. Temps become colder for the weekend, and there will be more wind late Friday night through Saturday. More snow chances and even colder temperatures are possible for the first full week of December.