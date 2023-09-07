Another cool and cloudy day ahead; sunshine returns for Friday

We finally got some relief from the early September heat wave Wednesday as highs plummeted to the 60s and lower 70s. The good news is that this cooler trend will stick with us going forward.
Your Thursday forecast will feature a mainly cloudy sky and a northerly wind at 5-15 mph. Some sun may try to peek out this afternoon, mainly west of US-63 and north of US-8. Highs only climb into the mid 60s with lower 60s northeast.
Skies begin to clear heading into tonight as higher pressure moves in. Winds will go light to calm, which could likely lead to areas of patchy to possibly dense fog developing overnight into the morning commute Friday. Lows fall back into the 40s with the cooler spots possibly dipping into the 30s.
Once the fog burns off by mid-morning, skies will become sunny for your Friday with highs in the 70s. Friday night looks quiet with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 40s and lower 50s.
Clouds increase along with a slight bump in temperatures for Saturday ahead of the next area of low pressure and a cold front. This will bring a chance of widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Chances for widely scattered rain showers will continue from Sunday through Tuesday, but nothing too widespread is expected. Rain totals over the next seven days will likely remain under a quarter to a third of an inch.
This doesn't bode well for the ongoing drought concerns we've been dealing with. Eau Claire has seen 0.03" of rain in September so far and just 0.04" total since August 14. For the year, we are now 4.33" below average through Wednesday.
Temperatures will hang out in the mid 60s to low 70s, which is slightly below seasonal averages.