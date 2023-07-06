Another cooler night ahead before more typical July temps return this weekend with only a few showers possible

Temps today only warmed to the low 70s after a cool start in the 50s. Humidity was low all day, but dew points this afternoon ranged mostly in the 40s to low 50s, but a few spots bottomed out in the 30s.
That's incredibly dry air for the middle of summer, and is what allows for the cool overnight temperatures that we'll feel again tonight into tomorrow morning, perhaps even cooler than last night.
Dew points will remain very low tonight and tomorrow before climbing Saturday ahead of just a slight chance for a few isolated showers, but it doesn't look like everyone will see rain. Even where it does rain, it'll only be an hour or so out of your Friday night/Saturday. Humidity will return early next week on Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next decent chance for rain.
The newest drought monitor was issued this morning, and almost the entire state is in a drought, and the southern 1/3 of the state is in severe to extreme drought. The rain we got earlier this week helped us out quite a lot from at least getting worse. Expect another clear night, which will also favor a cooler night with the aid of the lower humidity.
Tomorrow starts out sunny, but clouds move in during the afternoon. While drizzle can't be ruled out from those clouds, the humidity should be low enough to keep us dry at the surface.
Slight chances for a few showers return overnight and continue through the day Saturday, but again it is not all-day rain and not everyone will even get a sprinkle.
Highs return to near average in the low to mid 80s this weekend with that slight chance for rain Friday night/Saturday. Better chances for a round of showers and possibly storms arrive either Monday into Monday night or Monday night into Tuesday. Beyond that, temperatures will remain fairly close to average.