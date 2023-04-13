 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN
WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on today are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph will result in elevated fire weather conditions this
afternoon and evening in western Wisconsin. Any fires that
develop in these weather conditions will spread quickly.

Another day of record warmth ahead; big changes coming up for the weekend

  • Updated
Another day of record setting warmth ahead of us but big changes are expected for the weekend

It felt more like Summer out there on Wednesday as highs soared well into the 80s with Winona and Red Wing reaching 90 degrees. We reached 89 in Eau Claire, which shattered the previous record of 82 set back in 1931.

Today's forecast will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's... sunny and breezy with record breaking temperatures once again. The record for Eau Claire today is 80 set back in 1931, and i'm forecasting a high of 86. 

The combination of the warmth, dry vegetation and gusty winds will present  the risk for fire weather concerns once again. Two fires broke out yesterday, one near Fort McCoy and one near Necedah. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place once again for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM until 8 PM. 

Tonight will be quiet once again with clear skies and lows in the 50s to low 60s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. 

Friday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky, but winds will be breezy out of the south once again and even though highs cool back to the mid 70s to low to mid 80s, we'll still deal with elevated to near critical fire weather conditions. 

Signs of a pattern shift heading into the weekend remains in the forecast as a pair of low pressures track across the area. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible after midnight Friday with periods of rain showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day Saturday into Saturday night. A cold front comes through during the day Saturday and temperatures will fall to the 30s Saturday night and will lead to the rain changing over to a rain snow mix or snow showers Sunday. The timing of when the precipitation ends is still up in the air, and along with that, there could... and I say could, be some minor snow accumulations with this system, but don't expect it to last. 

Next week will feature temperatures rebounding back towards seasonal averages with slight chances of precipitation each day other than Tuesday. 

