Another day of record warmth ahead; big changes coming up for the weekend

It felt more like Summer out there on Wednesday as highs soared well into the 80s with Winona and Red Wing reaching 90 degrees. We reached 89 in Eau Claire, which shattered the previous record of 82 set back in 1931.
Today's forecast will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's... sunny and breezy with record breaking temperatures once again. The record for Eau Claire today is 80 set back in 1931, and i'm forecasting a high of 86.
The combination of the warmth, dry vegetation and gusty winds will present the risk for fire weather concerns once again. Two fires broke out yesterday, one near Fort McCoy and one near Necedah. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place once again for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.
Tonight will be quiet once again with clear skies and lows in the 50s to low 60s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Friday will be pleasant once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky, but winds will be breezy out of the south once again and even though highs cool back to the mid 70s to low to mid 80s, we'll still deal with elevated to near critical fire weather conditions.
Signs of a pattern shift heading into the weekend remains in the forecast as a pair of low pressures track across the area. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible after midnight Friday with periods of rain showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day Saturday into Saturday night. A cold front comes through during the day Saturday and temperatures will fall to the 30s Saturday night and will lead to the rain changing over to a rain snow mix or snow showers Sunday. The timing of when the precipitation ends is still up in the air, and along with that, there could... and I say could, be some minor snow accumulations with this system, but don't expect it to last.
Next week will feature temperatures rebounding back towards seasonal averages with slight chances of precipitation each day other than Tuesday.