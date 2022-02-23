Another decent bit of snow possible Thursday

First heavy snow. Now it's just cold. Mother nature is really stuck in the winter theme as we countdown to the end of February.
Wednesday will be quiet and cold with a mix of sun and clouds early, before mostly cloudy skies take over in the late afternoon. High temps will only reach the low teens Wednesday.
Overnight, it will become cold again. Lows fall back below zero with wind chills colder than -10.
Clouds will greet you early Thursday with those colder temperatures. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb towards 20 degrees as another round of snow works in.
Snowfall will begin in the midafternoon. Light to moderate snow will impact the evening commute. Low visibility, slippery roads, and blowing/drifting will occur.
Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher totals near 4 inches in the best banding.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with some flurries to start but then we'll clear out into the weekend. Temperatures spike Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.