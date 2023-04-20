Another dreary day ahead of us; few strong storms possible this afternoon

The first wave of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms moved through during the morning hours Wednesday, and rain totals yesterday brought anywhere from 0.25- 0.75" to the area.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms is moving through the area this morning, and we'll see periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today as the main low tracks towards western Wisconsin. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level one out of five risk for strong to severe thunderstorms later today for areas southeast of a Winona to Augusta to Loyal line. The main hazard will be marginally severe hail along with gusty winds and heavy rain. It'll be breezy once again with highs ranging from the 40s northwest to 60-65 southeast.
As the low moves north tonight, we'll see skies become mostly to partly cloudy. A few isolated rain or snow showers could be possible early this evening and overnight north of US-64. Winds remain breezy out of the west and southwest with lows in the 30s.
Additional precipitation over the next few days will total anywhere from 0.25 - 0.75" with isolated amounts up to an inch possible.
We'll get the backside of this system both Friday and Saturday, spelling chances of rain and snow showers. Friday looks to mostly be rain with some snow mixing in at times. By Friday night into Saturday, more snow could mix in or we see a changeover to light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected with this. Winds remain breezy still with highs in the 40s Friday and 35-45 Saturday.
After Saturday, the weather looks to turn dry for several days and that could last through at least the middle of next week. Highs remain in the 40s Sunday, but we'll see it rebound back into the 50s next week.