Another heat wave on tap as we head into the holiday weekend; record breaking heat Sunday and Monday

I hope you enjoyed the really pleasant weather that we've had the last few days because as the song by Glenn Frey goes... "The heat is on" as we head into the holiday weekend and into early next week.
Your Friday forecast features a mainly sunny sky with a gusty south to southwest wind developing. Sustained winds will run 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few spots reaching 90.
Skies become partly cloudy tonight into Saturday and we have now introduced a slight chance for isolated showers and t-storms overnight tonight into roughly midday Saturday. Even if we do see anything, it won't rain long and it won't add up to much. Lows tonight fall back into the 60s with highs Saturday ranging from 80-85 northeast to around 95 southwest.
Sunday and Monday will be the hottest day of our heat wave as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s with a few spots making a run for 100. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s so the heat index won't be much higher than the air temperature but even so, please be cautious if you'll be outdoors.
Records could be broken both Sunday and Monday across the Chippewa Valley. In Eau Claire, the record for Sunday is 98 degrees and Monday's record is 96 degrees.
Other records we'll be watching includes the warmest Labor Day weekend and the hottest Labor Day overall. Both recordsin Eau Claire were set back in 1929. That Labor Day weekend, the average temperature from Saturday through Monday was 78.3 degrees. The way things look right now, we'll likely break the record as highs will be in the 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The hottest Labor Day was also in 1929 when it hit 98 degrees.
The next chance for any showers and t-storms in the forecast comes along a cold front Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. It'll still be hot Tuesday but we see a return to near average temperatures behind the front.