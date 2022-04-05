Another large spring storm starts as rain, ends with snow

Spring storm round 3 is close and that gloomy, wet, chilly feel won't stay away the rest of the week.
Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with high temps towards 50. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain showers will begin in the mid to late afternoon Tuesday. A stronger line of rain will file in overnight. Temperatures will drop enough to turn some rain over to some snow, but accumulation will be hard to come by early Wednesday.
It will continue to be breezy and cloudy Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to break into the low 40s due to the path of the low. Colder temperatures will linger the rest of the week.
We'll see scattered showers continue Wednesday into Thursday too. Another chance for rain to turn over to snow is likely into Thursday morning.
This is when we could see some light accumulation across the valley. A trace to 1 inch of snow will be possible. Northern counties could see up to 2'' or more, depending on when it turns over to snow and how long it stays cold enough to support it.
Thursday, snow turns back to rain throughout the day again. Highs stay near 40. It will stay breezy too.
Rain will then turn back to snow once more into Friday and we'll see flurries linger throughout Friday afternoon until clouds clear.
Overall, rainfall totals will range from 1/2'' to 1''+. Some areas could see even higher totals.
Into the weekend, we'll start to warm up much more. 50s and maybe even a shot at 60 will be in the forecast even through the start of next week.