Another multi-day winter storm to bring slippery roads and periods of hazardous travel conditions

The National Weather Service has upgraded the time for both Western Wisconsin's Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory.
The advisory begins earlier- tonight at 9pm because precip will begin south to north mainly in the form of snow, but likely transitioning to at least a mix and possibly freezing rain by tomorrow morning. The warning begins at 6am tomorrow. Both end at 6pm Wednesday even though light snow or flurries could linger into Thursday.
Much like the several impactful systems we've already received so far this winter, this one moving in will last several days, possibly through Thursday. It will start as snow tonight but transition to a rain/snow mix and possibly even freezing rain by Tuesday morning.
There is a chance for Eau Claire and areas further southeast to get just rain with above freezing temperatures Tuesday afternoon, which could fully or partially melt any ice accumulations from the morning.
A few afternoon breaks are possible, too. This system certainly could change in terms of the details. For example, especially for Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls and Surrounding areas, it'll either be a heavy snow system with up to 5 to 7 inches snow and minimal ice accumulation or on the lower end with only 2 to 4 inches snow but decent ice accumulations.
Either way, travel will be impacted and there will be hazardous road conditions. So again the exact details don't matter as much as no matter what you'll need to be careful when traveling.
Temps this evening are below freezing, but they'll hold fairly steady overnight and even begin to rise by morning to put them closer to the freezing mark.
Snow will transition over to a mix or even freezing rain through tomorrow morning, leading to potentially very slippery roads. Even if it's mostly snow, only a couple inches would fall tonight.
The areas of moderate snow is most likely south of highway 29 tonight. Even as precip scatters out tomorrow morning, freezing drizzle is possible even where no precip is shown on Futurecast.
Precip will move in from the southwest to northeast, and even after a few breaks it returns during the afternoon/evening. A burst of heavy snow or perhaps rain is possible in the afternoon when temps are above freezing.
The good thing about that is some of the ice that accumulates, if any, may melt, though evening refreezing is possible again to create more ice on roads as snow rates increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Snow rates will be light to moderate Wednesday after a few breaks Tuesday evening, and light snow or flurries could even linger into Thursday. The heaviest snow totals will be north and west of Eau Claire where either no or lesser freezing rain and mix is expected.
That would bring between 5 and 10 inches to areas near and west of a line curving from Durand through Menomonie and Ladysmith. 3 to 7 inches is expected in the Chippewa Valley and northeast with lower totals to the southeast.
This is the area where snow totals could change the most depending on if/how much mix/freezing rain falls. A trace to a few tenths of ice accumulation is possible, most of this would be tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will likely fall again after this precipitation ends, though it doesn't look too cold through the weekend with expected lows not far from average down in the single digits.