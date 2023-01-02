Another multi-day winter storm to bring slippery roads and periods of hazardous travel conditions

 Skip to main content
.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Another multi-day winter storm to bring slippery roads and periods of hazardous travel conditions

  • Updated
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Periods of freezing rain, rain, snow, and a mix of several types will likely cause slippery roads tonight through possibly Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has upgraded the time for both Western Wisconsin's Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

The advisory begins earlier- tonight at 9pm because precip will begin south to north mainly in the form of snow, but likely transitioning to at least a mix and possibly freezing rain by tomorrow morning. The warning begins at 6am tomorrow. Both end at 6pm Wednesday even though light snow or flurries could linger into Thursday. 

Headlines 2018.png

Much like the several impactful systems we've already received so far this winter, this one moving in will last several days, possibly through Thursday. It will start as snow tonight but transition to a rain/snow mix and possibly even freezing rain by Tuesday morning.

There is a chance for Eau Claire and areas further southeast to get just rain with above freezing temperatures Tuesday afternoon, which could fully or partially melt any ice accumulations from the morning.

Precip type and timing.png

A few afternoon breaks are possible, too. This system certainly could change in terms of the details. For example, especially for Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls and Surrounding areas, it'll either be a heavy snow system with up to 5 to 7 inches snow and minimal ice accumulation or on the lower end with only 2 to 4 inches snow but decent ice accumulations.

Either way, travel will be impacted and there will be hazardous road conditions. So again the exact details don't matter as much as no matter what you'll need to be careful when traveling.

Temps this evening are below freezing, but they'll hold fairly steady overnight and even begin to rise by morning to put them closer to the freezing mark.

Snow will transition over to a mix or even freezing rain through tomorrow morning, leading to potentially very slippery roads. Even if it's mostly snow, only a couple inches would fall tonight.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

The areas of moderate snow is most likely south of highway 29 tonight. Even as precip scatters out tomorrow morning, freezing drizzle is possible even where no precip is shown on Futurecast.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Precip will move in from the southwest to northeast, and even after a few breaks it returns during the afternoon/evening. A burst of heavy snow or perhaps rain is possible in the afternoon when temps are above freezing.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

The good thing about that is some of the ice that accumulates, if any, may melt, though evening refreezing is possible again to create more ice on roads as snow rates increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast5.png

Snow rates will be light to moderate Wednesday after a few breaks Tuesday evening, and light snow or flurries could even linger into Thursday. The heaviest snow totals will be north and west of Eau Claire where either no or lesser freezing rain and mix is expected.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast6.png

That would bring between 5 and 10 inches to areas near and west of a line curving from Durand through Menomonie and Ladysmith. 3 to 7 inches is expected in the Chippewa Valley and northeast with lower totals to the southeast.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

This is the area where snow totals could change the most depending on if/how much mix/freezing rain falls. A trace to a few tenths of ice accumulation is possible, most of this would be tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will likely fall again after this precipitation ends, though it doesn't look too cold through the weekend with expected lows not far from average down in the single digits. 

7 Day Evening.png

