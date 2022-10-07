Another night with widespread frost/freezing temperatures likely before temps warm back toward the 60s this weekend

Western Wisconsin should expect another cold fall night with lows ranging from the low 30s and possibly down into the mid to upper 20s in a few spots by early Saturday morning.
Even Eau Claire has a chance at a low of 28, which would be considered a hard freeze and really signal the end of what's left the growing season for even the more resilient plants/crops.
This comes after a chilly morning with lows at or below freezing generally east of highway 53 Friday morning. Eau Claire and Ladysmith did hit a low of exactly 32, and areas to the east were in the 20s and low 30s. Areas west were in the upper 30s to near 40.
The freezing temps will be more widespread Friday night as the sky will clear out everywhere and the wind will be light, providing ideal conditions for maximum overnight cooling.
Friday's afternoon highs, for the most part, stayed in the mid to upper 40s, and there was a wind chill effect most of the day despite wind speeds staying below 10 mph for the most part. Wind chill is calculated when wind speed is greater than 3 mph and the temperature is below 50 degrees.
Expect the clouds with any light shower to quickly clear overnight to make way for a sunny Saturday, though a bit of a breeze will come back. Clouds Saturday night will keep the overnight lows a bit warmer and likely a bit above freezing.
In addition, the weather pattern is slowly warming. Saturday's highs will climb to the upper 50s and possibly the lower 60s and Sunday will warm into the 60s despite a few more clouds in the sky that could drop some sprinkles or even a brief shower or two.
This should make for a nice fall weekend, and this is happening as fall colors approach peak, especially just north of the Chippewa Valley. Most of Western Wisconsin has between 50% to 90% color according to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report.
Better rain chances return after temps warm back to the upper 60s/low 70s early next week with the best chances centered on Tuesday night and Wednesday, but they could linger into Thursday as temps once again cool down.