Another pleasant day near 70 before scattered rain rolls in

The forecast has a few minor changes that we'll be able to enjoy. Temperatures look like they'll hold closer to average for a few more days before dropping into the weekend. Just add a few rounds of rain in the mix.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures inching towards 70. Winds will be a lot less breezy than Monday. Clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon ahead of showers and storms.
Overnight, scattered rain showers will develop. We may see a few isolated showers by 7 pm, but the majority of the rain moves in overnight. Temperatures will fall towards 50.
Rain will last into the mid-morning hours before we see a mostly cloudy sky into Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 1/4'' to 1/2''.
High temps Wednesday will try and recover towards 70 again in the afternoon. Isolated storms look possible again especially north of Eau Claire.
Thursday, high temperatures will spike into the mid 70s, IF the warm front gets far enough north. This may also prompt the chance for strong to severe storms in the late evening or overnight.