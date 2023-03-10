Another round of accumulating snow for Western Wisconsin expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening

Happy MAR10 Day! March 10, shortened to Mar. 10, looks like Mario (when capitalized the 10 in MAR10 looks like MARIO). There have been a lot of great Mario games over the years, some themes underwater, some in the snow, and some with a hot desert sun.
Our forecast continues to look like some of the penguin-surfing scenes. There were some decent snow totals from the Thursday afternoon through Friday morning system with a widespread 4" to 8" generally south and east of Eau Claire, with Eau Claire picking up 6.6" on the south side on our snow board outside the News 18 studio.
The next round could see similar totals, but this time it will affect areas mostly north and east of Eau Claire with the higher totals. That's where there's currently a Winter Weather Advisory.
We might get a few breaks in the clouds overnight, but scattered snow showers will arrive Saturday afternoon with widespread snow expected to arrive in the evening.
Moderate to heavy snow rates will again be possible overnight.
Snow will still be widespread Sunday morning (even though our clocks will spring forward overnight), but expect it to get lighter through the morning and begin to scatter out during the afternoon.
Still, some snow will likely continue through the evening before ending overnight.
Expect snow totals between 3" and 6" for the I-94 corridor and southwest with the lowest totals of 2" to 4" in the Mississippi River Valley. The highest totals will be north and east of US-12 in the 4" to 8" range, and there could be some 9" and 10" reports in Rusk, Taylor, and possibly northeast Barron counties.
It'll be breezy through this system all weekend long, and colder temperatures follow this system into early next week with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average Monday afternoon with a high near 30.
Lows Monday night will be near 5, which is about 15 degrees below average. Temps warm up mid-week as more precipitation chances arrive, and they will likely come with a mix of rain and/or snow depending on exact timing of those systems.